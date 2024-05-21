PU Organizes Job Fair
Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The Punjab University Career Counseling & Placement Centre (CCPC) organized a job fair at Institute of Administrative Sciences to provide better career opportunities to the students, here on Tuesday.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Director CCPC Prof Dr Naveed Ahmed, Director IAS Prof Dr Kashif Rathore, faculty members and a large number of students were present.
Speaking at the event, Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said that the presence of well-known companies in the job fair is commendable, adding that such activities provide guidance to students on future career.
He lauded the efforts of Dr Naveed and his team for organizing the successful job fair.
Dr Naveed thanked the VC for his cooperation and said that it is a fruitful activity which will provide job opportunities to students. He said that 30 companies have set up their stalls. He said that if cooperation is promoted between educational institutions and industries in Pakistan, the country's economy will move towards further improvement and the young generation would benefit from it.
Later, shields and certificates were distributed among the organizers and volunteers.
Recent Stories
IHC rejects plea seeking disqualification of Imran Khan in Tyrian White case
Pakistan's geostrategic location offers ideal trade, transit hub for SCO region: ..
IHC Justice Kayani emphasizes upon clear role of agencies
The President of Turkmenistan and the National Leader of the Turkmen People Sent ..
Vivo V30e 5G Launched in Pakistan with Sleek Design and Advanced Imaging Capabil ..
Pakistan Railways announces over 50pc cut in train fares
Tickets sale for fans zones in Australia for Pak-India match to start on June 4
LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi
Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin Naqvi
One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian helicopter crash victims
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Health delegation from Ethiopia visits HEC1 minute ago
-
Chairman PRCS visits Pakistani embassy in Doha2 minutes ago
-
Green Tourism Company invests in Gilgit-Baltistan, boosting economic hopes22 minutes ago
-
Mock exercise held to prepare for pre-monsoon, floods31 minutes ago
-
Homage paid to Hurriyat leaders on martyrdom anniversaries31 minutes ago
-
PBM empowers 190,000 destitute children through Rehabilitation Schools31 minutes ago
-
KP Governor condoles with Iranian First Consul over martyrdom of President Ebrahim Raisi32 minutes ago
-
DC holds meeting to review measures taken for improving traffic system32 minutes ago
-
Homage paid to Hurriyat leaders on martyrdom anniversaries in IIOJK32 minutes ago
-
Uzbek defence delegation calls on Secretary Defence Production32 minutes ago
-
IHC rejects plea seeking disqualification of Imran Khan in Tyrian White case35 minutes ago
-
CM orders immediate steps to execute Apni Chhat project41 minutes ago