PU Organizes Job Fair

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2024 | 05:40 PM

PU organizes job fair

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The Punjab University Career Counseling & Placement Centre (CCPC) organized a job fair at Institute of Administrative Sciences to provide better career opportunities to the students, here on Tuesday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Director CCPC Prof Dr Naveed Ahmed, Director IAS Prof Dr Kashif Rathore, faculty members and a large number of students were present.

Speaking at the event, Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said that the presence of well-known companies in the job fair is commendable, adding that such activities provide guidance to students on future career.

He lauded the efforts of Dr Naveed and his team for organizing the successful job fair.

Dr Naveed thanked the VC for his cooperation and said that it is a fruitful activity which will provide job opportunities to students. He said that 30 companies have set up their stalls. He said that if cooperation is promoted between educational institutions and industries in Pakistan, the country's economy will move towards further improvement and the young generation would benefit from it.

Later, shields and certificates were distributed among the organizers and volunteers.

