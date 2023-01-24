PU organizes seminar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :The Punjab University, Institute of Social & Cultural Studies Department of Public health in collaboration with the Workplace Health Promotion Community (WHPC) organized a seminar on 'Occupational health and safety related to oil and gas sector' on Tuesday.

On this occasion, Asim Mushtaq, Occupational safety and health expert from Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited, enlightened students on various aspects of health and safety with real time videos.

The seminar was attended by Programme Coordinator Dr Nauman Ali, facultymembers and students.