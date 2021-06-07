PU organizes webinar on Eco system restoration

Punjab University College of Earth and Environmental Sciences (CEES) on Monday organized an international webinar in connection with "World Environment Day"

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab University College of Earth and Environmental Sciences (CEES) on Monday organized an international webinar in connection with "World Environment Day".

The theme of the webinar was "Eco-System Restoration" while the speakers shared their views for wise management of environmental resources, pollution control and restoration of ecosystem.

In his address Dr Giovanni Cagnetta from school of Environment, Tsinghua University, Beijing, China emphasized on Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs). Dr. Giovanni discussed in detail the growing issues of air pollution and also suggested the possible solutions.

Dr Dean Muruven from Global Freshwater Policy Lead, WWF, Netherlands, stressed on the need to devise water policy keeping in view the growing global environmental issues.

Government College University Lahore's Prof Dr. Abdullah Yasir addressed the water quality and quantity issues faced by the Pakistan.

He presented detailed picture of water conservation and disputes related to it. Dr Yasir proposed some solutions to address the issues related to water quality and pollution.

Principal CEES Prof Dr Sajid Rashid Ahmad highlighted the current ecosystem scenarios at national and international level. He appreciated the cooperation and support from PU VC Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar for organizing this event.

He briefed the participants about efforts being made by Pakistan government to restore ecosystem. Dr Rashid termed the initiative of planting 10 billions trees announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan as a green revolution. A number of national and international professionals, researchers,and academician participated in the event via zoom-team, facebook, instagram and other online media.

The graduate and postgraduate students of the CEES also attended the event both online and physically.