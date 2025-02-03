PU Organizes Workshop On Meta-analysis Techniques
Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2025 | 09:36 PM
Punjab University Library, in collaboration with the Institute of Information Management (IIM), hosted a one-day workshop on "Meta-analysis: Techniques, Tools, and Best Practices"
Dr. Irfan Ali, a faculty member from the Institute of Information Management, led the workshop, which was attended by over 50 participants, including faculty members, researchers, and medical professionals from Punjab University, University of Health Sciences, University of education, Shalimar Institute of Allied Health Sciences, and Lahore Leads University.
The workshop focused on both theoretical and practical aspects of meta-analysis, with participants receiving hands-on training in two software programs: Meta-Essential and Comprehensive Meta-Analysis.
IIM’s Associate Professor Dr. Muhammad Rafiq and Chief Librarian Dr. Muhammad Haroon Usmani were present at the event, where they distributed certificates to the attendees.
Participants expressed their gratitude, commending the workshop for its practical value and thanking Director of IIM Dr. Shafiqur Rehman and Chief Librarian Dr. Haroon Usmani for providing this valuable learning opportunity.
