PU organizes workshop on protein purification, characterization

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab University School of Biological Sciences (SBS) organizes a 5-day national workshop on “Current Techniques in Protein Purification and Characterization” here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Punjab University school of Biological Sciences (SBS) organizes a 5-day national workshop on “Current Techniques in Protein Purification and Characterization” here on Monday.

On this occasion, PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali, Acting Director General SBS Prof Dr Sadaf Naz, Secretary PAS-Punjab Chapter Prof Dr Muhammad Waheed Akhtar, faculty members, researchers and students were present. This National workshop is supported by Pakistan academy of Sciences (PAS).

In his address, PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali appreciated and encouraged the faculty of SBS, organizers and participants for the successful inauguration of the workshop. He shared his views that such workshops can play a vital role in the career-making step of the researchers. He particularly emphasized that apart from hard work, the key to a successful and happy life can only be achieved if we respect our parents and teachers. He presented a tremendous tribute to the founding director general Prof Dr Muhammad Akhtar FRS, his team of directors and his successors.

Dr Sadaf Naz gave a warm welcome to the guests, SBS faculty, students and participants. She gave a holistic overview of the workshop highlighting its significance and applications in various industries such as biopharmaceuticals, textile, and food industry.

Prof Dr Waheed Akhtar gave the overview of activities conducted by PAS and how this workshop on protein purification and characterization will enable participants to deal with proteins having industrial applications which is the backbone of the economy of Pakistan.

Prof Dr Javed Iqbal, Prof Dr A R Shakoori also shared their views on the establishment of School of Biological Sciences and how the Founder Director General Prof Muhammad Akhtar FRS, (Distinguished National Professor and Emeritus Professor University of Southampton, UK) dedicated his whole life to science and making SBS a successful research institution.