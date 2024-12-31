PU ORIC organises seminar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Punjab University Office of Research Innovation & Commercialization (ORIC) organized a seminar on “Admissions, Scholarships and Research Grants Opportunities in USA” in the seminar hall of Institute of Chemical Engineering & Technology.

On this occasion, Director ORIC Prof Dr Aqil Inam, Prof Dr Waseem Haider from Central Michigan University, USA, Deputy Director IP Prof Dr Ghazala Butt, faculty members, researchers and students were present. In his address, Dr Aqil Inam that the seminar was conducted to boost research, Innovation & Commercialization in line with PU VC Dr Muhammad Ali’s vision.

He also welcomed the all participants and briefed about the functioning of the ORIC and its pivotal role in promoting the research and innovation culture in the university. He appreciated the efforts of organizing team of seminar.

The guest speaker, Prof Dr Waseem Haider, interacted with the participants and guided them how they prepare their applications for admission and scholarships. He explained the procedure and key points to secure admissions, scholarships and research grants in the USA.