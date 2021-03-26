UrduPoint.com
PU Postpones Associate Degree Annual Exams

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab University (PU) Department of Examinations has postponed the annual examination of associate degree arts/science part 2 and part 1, which were scheduled to commence from April 01, 2021.

The decision was taken in the meeting of deans of faculties chaired by PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed Akhter.

The Vice Chancellor said that the decision was in the best interest of students during the worsening situation of COVID 19.

He urged the Pakistani nation to adopt preventive measures against COVID 19 in order to control the increasing spread of the disease.

PU Controller of Examinations Rauf Nawaz said that over 138,000 students were appearing in the annual examinations. He said that new date will be announced later. He clarified that semester examinations would be held as per schedule.

