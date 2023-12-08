PU PRCCA organises art exhibition

Punjab University Postgraduate Research Centre of Creative Arts (PRCCA) on Friday organised a one day exhibition and art symposium on ‘Creative Arts, Research and Society

On this occasion, Chairman Punjab Higher education Commission Prof Dr. Shahid Munir, University of Home Economics Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Faleeha Zahra Kazmi, Dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities Prof Dr. Amra Raza, Dr. Kanwal Khalid from Punjab Higher Education department, former principal Govt. College for Women, Gulberg Dr. Shazia Mukhtar, Director PRCCA Prof Dr. Ahmad Bilal, Head of Textile Department Asna Mubashara, faculty members and students were present.

In his address, Dr. Shahid Munir elaborated the role of creative arts in building creative economies of the world. He said that he is impressed with the work of the researchers as they are bringing together arts, technology, and science together and making some of the most astonishing art works. Prof Dr. Faleeha Zahra Kazmi congratulated research scholars and PRCCA on a successful event and asked to put on the show at UHE.

Dr. Amra Raza said that PU is developing an interdisciplinary research culture and PRCCA is disseminating a similar vision.

Dr Bilal said that the symposium reflects the broad based spectrum of research potentials amidst creative arts, ranging from music, design, performing arts and film.

He described the vision of PRCCA, as it is focused on developing applied research projects to bring practice at a stage that it could add to the creative industries and creative economy of the country.

Dr. Kanwal Khalid and Dr. Shazia Mukhtar shared their reflections on the research papers and exhibition work. Dr. Asna brings into limelight the baseline interrelationship of creative arts, research and society.

The whole research papers, art works presentation are being conducted under the supervision of Dr. Ahmad Bilal, and Dr. Asna Mubashra.

In the end, souvenirs and certificates were distributed among the guests and research scholars. The PhD scholars exhibited their research-based art works.

The PhD art history scholars also presented their research papers on diverse topics covering Islamic manuscript, changing aesthetics of Lahore, music and archeology.