PU Prof Dr Zahid Munir Presents His Travelogue To CM Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2023 | 09:48 PM

PU Prof Dr Zahid Munir presents his travelogue to CM Punjab

Director Punjab University Urdu Development and Translation Centre Prof Dr Zahid Munir on Monday presented his travelogue to Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in a meeting

He discovered the sources of Urdu language literature in Italy and brought them to Pakistani readers by means of his travelogue. Rector of the University of Naples, Prof Dr Roberto Totoli said that this is the first book in history published by an Italian university and a Pakistani university.

He discovered the sources of Urdu language literature in Italy and brought them to Pakistani readers by means of his travelogue. Rector of the University of Naples, Prof Dr Roberto Totoli said that this is the first book in history published by an Italian university and a Pakistani university.

In a talk to APP, the learned professor expressed the hope that this book would play an important role in bringing two friendly countries closer to each other and opening new avenues of scientific research and communication between Pakistan and Italy.

He said that Pakistan and Italy are bound in deep ties of friendship, but despite this, the people of Pakistan know a little about their friend Italy.

Civilization and cultural distance can be removed by making the people of both countries aware of each other's literature, he added.

Literature represents the common feelings of human societies, therefore, no matter what region it belongs to, sensitive minds consider it as an expression of their own feelings. It was done on the occasion of the publication of the travelogue ‘Italy an Italian Odyssey,’ he added.

