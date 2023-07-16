Open Menu

PU Professor Declared Winner Of James M. Cretsos Leadership Award For 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Punjab University (PU) Institute of Information Management Director Prof Nosheen Fatima Warraich, has been declared winner of the Association for Information Science & Technology (ASIS&T), James M. Cretsos Leadership Award.

Warraich will receive the award at the 2023 ASIS&T, annual meeting to be held on October 27 to 31st in London, UK.

Talking to APP Prof Nosheen Fatima Warraich said that she had organised an international conference in Pakistan with the collaboration of ASIS&T; in November 2022.

The award's purpose is to recognize a new ASIS&T, member who has demonstrated outstanding leadership qualities in professional activities, she informed.

Prof. Nosheen Fatima Warraich has been serving as Director Institute of Information Management, University of the Punjab Lahore since 2021. She has authored more than 85 publications, including scholarly journal articles, conference proceedings and book chapters.

Waraich said that she also had been working to recruit new students and professional members in Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Waraich is the Editor of the Pakistan Journal of Information Management & libraries.

