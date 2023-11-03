Open Menu

PU Radio Centre Conducts Workshop

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2023 | 08:26 PM

PU Radio Centre conducts workshop

Punjab University School of Communication Studies’ Radio Centre FM 104.6 conducted a two-day Radio training workshop on news reporting, programme anchoring, content writing and production at Hameed Nizami Hall

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Punjab University school of Communication Studies’ Radio Centre FM 104.6 conducted a two-day Radio training workshop on news reporting, programme anchoring, content writing and production at Hameed Nizami Hall.

On this occasion, Executive Producer PNN Hafiz Muhammad Naveed Qaiser, Dr Mustafa Kamal, Program Manager PU Radio Centre Muhammad Irshad Chaudhry and a large number of students were present.

In his address, Hafiz Muhammad Naveed Qaiser shed light on news making, anchoring, reporting and production in the present era.

Dr Kamal discussed radio bulletins, radio reports and interviews. He also explained the rules and regulations of documentary and report making.

Muhammad Irshad while welcomed the new students at PU Radio and informed them about the importance of radio. He said that PU Radio Centre would continue to play its role for promotion of practical knowledge.

Related Topics

Punjab

Recent Stories

AMF, SBP sign MoU to facilitate cross-border remit ..

AMF, SBP sign MoU to facilitate cross-border remittances between Arab region and ..

14 minutes ago
 ECP terms PTI spokesperson's statement uncalled fo ..

ECP terms PTI spokesperson's statement uncalled for and baseless

5 minutes ago
 President strongly condemns bomb blast in DI Khan

President strongly condemns bomb blast in DI Khan

2 minutes ago
 Overseas Pakistanis from KSA call on Governor Punj ..

Overseas Pakistanis from KSA call on Governor Punjab

2 minutes ago
 PIO Dr Tariq ensures fair distribution of ads

PIO Dr Tariq ensures fair distribution of ads

2 minutes ago
 CM chairs meeting to discuss matters relating to e ..

CM chairs meeting to discuss matters relating to evacuation of illegal foreigner ..

2 minutes ago
Father-in-law of Municipal Commissioner laid to re ..

Father-in-law of Municipal Commissioner laid to rest

2 minutes ago
 Afghanistan defeat Dutch to boost World Cup semi-f ..

Afghanistan defeat Dutch to boost World Cup semi-final bid

2 minutes ago
 Lok Mela Kicks Off in Islamabad with Spectacular D ..

Lok Mela Kicks Off in Islamabad with Spectacular Display of Pakistani Culture

2 minutes ago
 Shell Pakistan hosts 10th Tameer Awards to honour ..

Shell Pakistan hosts 10th Tameer Awards to honour young Pakistani innovators

2 minutes ago
 FIFA U-17 World Cup to kick off on Nov 10

FIFA U-17 World Cup to kick off on Nov 10

2 minutes ago
 SMBBMU Larkana signed online MoU with Inonu Univer ..

SMBBMU Larkana signed online MoU with Inonu University of Turkey

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan