PU Radio Centre conducts workshop

Punjab University School of Communication Studies’ Radio Centre FM 104.6 conducted a two-day Radio training workshop on news reporting, programme anchoring, content writing and production at Hameed Nizami Hall

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Punjab University school of Communication Studies’ Radio Centre FM 104.6 conducted a two-day Radio training workshop on news reporting, programme anchoring, content writing and production at Hameed Nizami Hall.

On this occasion, Executive Producer PNN Hafiz Muhammad Naveed Qaiser, Dr Mustafa Kamal, Program Manager PU Radio Centre Muhammad Irshad Chaudhry and a large number of students were present.

In his address, Hafiz Muhammad Naveed Qaiser shed light on news making, anchoring, reporting and production in the present era.

Dr Kamal discussed radio bulletins, radio reports and interviews. He also explained the rules and regulations of documentary and report making.

Muhammad Irshad while welcomed the new students at PU Radio and informed them about the importance of radio. He said that PU Radio Centre would continue to play its role for promotion of practical knowledge.