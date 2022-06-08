UrduPoint.com

PU Radio FM 104.6 Celebrates 20th Anniversary

Published June 08, 2022

PU Radio FM 104.6 celebrates 20th anniversary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :In connection with the 20th anniversary of Punjab University Radio Center FM104.6, a re-launching ceremony was organized at the school of Communication Studies (SCS), here on Tuesday.

On this occasion, PU Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Dean Faculty of Information and Media Studies Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood, Director SCS Prof Dr Noshina Saleem, Radio Coordinator Dr. Muhammad Akram Soomro, Program Manager Muhammad Irshad Chaudhry, Heads of various Departments, faculty members and a large number of students were present.

In his address, Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar said that PU Radio Center had played an important role for the training of students, adding that the students getting training at the radio center were making name of PU in not only national but also international media organizations.

Dr Khalid Mahmood said there was a need to set up radio programs related to the ongoing research activities in the university to help the researchers.

It was pertinent to mention here that due to some technical issues, radio broadcasting operations were suspended and PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad sanctioned appropriate funds to install new equipment.

Later, cake cutting ceremony of PU Radio center FM104.6 was also held.

