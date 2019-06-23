UrduPoint.com
PU Ranked First In Natural Sciences Research

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 06:50 PM

PU ranked first in natural sciences research

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :The Nature Publishing Group (NPG), a world-class publisher of high impact scientific and medical information in print and online, has placed the Punjab University at No 1 position in terms of research publications in the field of natural sciences, amongst all Pakistani universities.

It merits a mention here that the PU falls in general category of the universities, but it has left many science universities behind in the ranking. The overall research output of the PU scientists in the subjects of Chemistry, Physical Sciences, Life Sciences and Earth and Environmental Sciences from January to December 2018 was far higher than other Pakistani science universities, PU spokesman claimed here on Sunday.

According to the ranking, he added, the PU secured 7.21 score while COMSATS Institute of Information Technology, which is on 2nd number, secured 3.25 score. According to the ranking, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, COMSATS University Islamabad, Quaid-e-Azam University, University of education, University of Management and Technology, National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences, University of Peshawar and National University of Sciences and Technology secured from 3rd to 10th positions, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Punjab University Academic Staff Association congratulated PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad and his team including Chairman PU Ranking Committee Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Chairman Department of Mathematics Dr Muhammad Sharif and others on this landmark achievement.

The Nature Publishing Group is a well-reputed body and it publishes journals, online databases and services across the life, physical, chemical and applied sciences and clinical medicine. It is part of Macmillan Publishers Limited, a global publishing group, founded in the United Kingdom in 1843. Focusing on the needs of scientists, Nature, founded in 1869, is the leading weekly, international scientific journal.

