PU Reclaims Rs 6b Worth Of Land From Illegal Occupants
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2025 | 09:27 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Punjab University (PU) has successfully reclaimed prime land valued at Rs 6 billion from illegal occupants at its Old Campus, following directives from Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali.
According to a PU spokesperson, 2.5 kanals of land adjacent to Anarkali had been under unauthorized occupation by 13 families for over five decades.
These individuals had been residing on the property rent-free and were also utilizing utilities like water and gas without payment.
The spokesperson added that Dr Muhammad Ali took notice of the longstanding encroachment and directed action to reclaim the land. In addition, the university recently recovered 24 kanals of valuable land from its New Campus, which had also been under illegal occupation for the past 70 years.
