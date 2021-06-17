PU research lab gets status of UN partner organisation

Punjab University's Remote Sensing, GIS and Climatic Research Lab (RSGCRL), National Centre of GIS & Space Applications, has got the status of partner organisation of the United Nations' decade to support its objectives under its "Institutional Capacity Building and Professional Development Programme, ICBPDP".

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab University's Remote Sensing, GIS and Climatic Research Lab (RSGCRL), National Centre of GIS & Space Applications, has got the status of partner organisation of the United Nations' decade to support its objectives under its "Institutional Capacity Building and Professional Development Programme, ICBPDP".

The Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) of UNESCO has designed the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development with an aim to reverse the cycle of decline in ocean health and create improved conditions for the development of the ocean, seas and coasts.

The RSGCRL aims at contributing to the Ocean Science & Technology and Ocean Policy & Sustainable Development to improve the understanding of ecosystems of Arabian Sea and Pakistani coastal areas and their functioning.

This activity is in support to the vision of PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed to develop linkages with industry and academia.