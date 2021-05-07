UrduPoint.com
PU Revises Admission Schedule Of Associate Degree Commerce

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 11:30 PM

PU revises admission schedule of associate degree commerce

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Punjab University (PU)'s Department of Examinations has issued revised schedule for submission of admission forms and fee for Associate Degree Commerce Part-I & Part-II Annual Examination 2021.

The last date for receipt of Online Admission Forms and Fee for the Associate Degree Commerce Part-I & Part-II Annual Examination 2021 for regular, late college and private candidates is May 31, 2021 with single fee while the forms can be submitted with double fee from 1-6-2021 to 7-6-2021. Details are available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.

