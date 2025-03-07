PU rusticates five students over disciplinary violations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The Punjab University (PU) administration has rusticated five students for one academic year and suspended two others for 14 days over disciplinary violations.

According to a PU spokesperson, the university’s disciplinary committee rusticated Muhammad Rehan Ali Waheed, Muhammad Ali, Jawad Zahoor, Salman Arshad and Muhammad Mubashir Akhtar for their involvement in riots and quarrels on campus.

Additionally, Muhammad Danish Arshad and Muhammad Anas Ramzan were suspended for 14 days and directed to submit affidavits to the dean concerned. Upon reinstatement, they will be placed on a six-month probation period.