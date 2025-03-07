Open Menu

PU Rusticates Five Students Over Disciplinary Violations

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2025 | 03:30 PM

PU rusticates five students over disciplinary violations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The Punjab University (PU) administration has rusticated five students for one academic year and suspended two others for 14 days over disciplinary violations.

According to a PU spokesperson, the university’s disciplinary committee rusticated Muhammad Rehan Ali Waheed, Muhammad Ali, Jawad Zahoor, Salman Arshad and Muhammad Mubashir Akhtar for their involvement in riots and quarrels on campus.

Additionally, Muhammad Danish Arshad and Muhammad Anas Ramzan were suspended for 14 days and directed to submit affidavits to the dean concerned. Upon reinstatement, they will be placed on a six-month probation period.

Recent Stories

Investopia's fifth edition to take place on March ..

Investopia's fifth edition to take place on March 31 in Abu Dhabi

2 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi’s Visiting Physician Programme support ..

Abu Dhabi’s Visiting Physician Programme supports over 3,200 patients

31 minutes ago
 Emirates forges 11 strategic agreements at ITB Ber ..

Emirates forges 11 strategic agreements at ITB Berlin 2025

32 minutes ago
 Australia tells thousands to evacuate as tropical ..

Australia tells thousands to evacuate as tropical cyclone Alfred nears

46 minutes ago
 Dubai Charity Association, TECOM Group launch thir ..

Dubai Charity Association, TECOM Group launch third edition of 'The Good Store'

1 hour ago
 China confident in achieving 5% economic growth ta ..

China confident in achieving 5% economic growth target for 2025

1 hour ago
Dubai Customs serves 60,000 iftar meals, fostering ..

Dubai Customs serves 60,000 iftar meals, fostering community spirit at Ramadan t ..

1 hour ago
 Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni contributes AED10 million t ..

Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaig ..

2 hours ago
 vivo V50 5G Launched in Pakistan: Capture Every Ch ..

Vivo V50 5G Launched in Pakistan: Capture Every Cherished Memory with ZEISS Port ..

2 hours ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi announces cultural events for Ramada ..

DCT Abu Dhabi announces cultural events for Ramadan 2025

2 hours ago
 March 2025 pension payments to be disbursed on 24: ..

March 2025 pension payments to be disbursed on 24: GPSSA

3 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Awqaf Abu ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Awqaf Abu Dhabi to review progress of A ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan