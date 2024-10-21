PU secure positions in HEC taekwondo championships

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Seventeen universities participated in the 13th All Pakistan HEC Taekwondo Women Championships 2024 held at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore in which Punjab University secured second position.

Deputy Director Hurria Hussein was the team manager while Wasif Mehmood was assistant manager.

Moreover, in the 13th All Pakistan HEC Taekwondo Men Championships 2024 held at University of Central Punjab, PU secured third position. Sixteen universities took part in the championship. Assistant Director sports Muhammad Nabeel was the team manager. PU Director Sports Zubair Ahmad Butt congratulated both teams and officials.