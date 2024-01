LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Punjab University (PU) Pakistan Study Centre (PSC) will organize a seminar to celebrate of Turkiye’s 100 years and 75 years of relations with Pakistan at Undergraduate Block at 11am on Wednesday (today) .

According to a spokesperson, Head of urdu Department Turkish Radio & Television Translator of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Dr Furkan Hamit will address the seminar.