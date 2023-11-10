PU seminar on 'constructing a historiographic saga'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Punjab University Pakistan Study Centre (PSC) organised a seminar on ‘Constructing a Historiographic Saga for National Integration in

Pakistan: Problems and Prospects’ on Friday.

On this occasion, Chairman, Department of History; Civilization Studies, Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan Prof Dr. Muhammad Shafique Bhatti was the keynote speaker while Director PSC Prof Dr Naumana Kiran, Associate Professor

Dr. Amjad Abbas Khan Magsi, faculty members and students of various departments were present.

In her address, Dr. Naumana Kiran welcomed the guests, participants and shed light on the theme of the seminar. Dr Shafique Bhatti said, "We as a nation have to create a proper

narrative to strengthen national integration in Pakistan.

He also highlighted the issues that are impeding national integration. Sectarianism is also a problem hindering national integration and each sectarian group while suppressing other sectarian voices ultimately creates a problem in the way of national integration, he added.