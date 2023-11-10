Open Menu

PU Seminar On 'constructing A Historiographic Saga'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2023 | 06:00 PM

PU seminar on 'constructing a historiographic saga'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Punjab University Pakistan Study Centre (PSC) organised a seminar on ‘Constructing a Historiographic Saga for National Integration in

Pakistan: Problems and Prospects’ on Friday.

On this occasion, Chairman, Department of History; Civilization Studies, Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan Prof Dr. Muhammad Shafique Bhatti was the keynote speaker while Director PSC Prof Dr Naumana Kiran, Associate Professor

Dr. Amjad Abbas Khan Magsi, faculty members and students of various departments were present.

In her address, Dr. Naumana Kiran welcomed the guests, participants and shed light on the theme of the seminar. Dr Shafique Bhatti said, "We as a nation have to create a proper

narrative to strengthen national integration in Pakistan.

He also highlighted the issues that are impeding national integration. Sectarianism is also a problem hindering national integration and each sectarian group while suppressing other sectarian voices ultimately creates a problem in the way of national integration, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Punjab Bahauddin Zakariya University

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram shares insight about Pakistan's path t ..

Wasim Akram shares insight about Pakistan's path to World Cup semi-finals

2 hours ago
 Fiza Ali can't tolerate criticism towards her ex-h ..

Fiza Ali can't tolerate criticism towards her ex-husband

2 hours ago
 Pakistan welcomes Islamic Summit to be held in Riy ..

Pakistan welcomes Islamic Summit to be held in Riyadh tomorrow: FO

2 hours ago
 PM calls for immediate cessation of hostilities in ..

PM calls for immediate cessation of hostilities in Gaza

2 hours ago
 Milestone book launch unveils insights into Global ..

Milestone book launch unveils insights into Global South Culture, Communication

3 hours ago
 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan op ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan opt to bat first against South A ..

4 hours ago
IMF urges Pakistan to tighten anti-money launderin ..

IMF urges Pakistan to tighten anti-money laundering, tax enforcement

4 hours ago
 Caretaker PM leaves for Riyadh on three-day offici ..

Caretaker PM leaves for Riyadh on three-day official visit

5 hours ago
 PIA is present on privatization list: Murtaza Sola ..

PIA is present on privatization list: Murtaza Solangi

5 hours ago
 PML-N will secure three to four NA seats with MQM- ..

PML-N will secure three to four NA seats with MQM-P’s support: Rana Sana

5 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 42 South Africa Vs. A ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 42 South Africa Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, Histor ..

6 hours ago
 Punjab Govt introduces 'Sikh Yatra' booking portal ..

Punjab Govt introduces 'Sikh Yatra' booking portal

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan