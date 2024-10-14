PU Seminar On Tuesday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Punjab University Department of Social Work in collaboration with Sughra Begum Centre of education Policy and Development, AGAHE and WHH will organise a seminar on ‘Sustainable Social Practices: Combating Climate Change and Ensuring food Security, Why are Clean Hands still Important?’ on Tuesday at 11am at Al Raazi hall.
Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs for Sardar Ramesh Singh Arrora, PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali, Parliamentary Secretary Climate Change Kanwal Liaqat and others will participate.
