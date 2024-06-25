PU Seminar Tomorrow
Umer Jamshaid Published June 25, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) A seminar on ‘Khutba Hajjatul Wida:Universal Manifesto of Human Rights’, organised by National Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Authority Punjab will be held on Wednesday at Punjab University Al Raazi Hall, in which Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmed Khan will be the chief guest.
According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Chairman National Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Authority Pakistan Khurshid Ahmed Nadeem, Senior Journalist Mujib-ur-Rehman Shami, Chairman Taha Qureshi Foundation Taha Qureshi, Dean Faculty of Islamic Studies Prof Dr Hammad Lakhvi and others will also attend the event.
