Open Menu

PU Seminar Tomorrow

Umer Jamshaid Published June 25, 2024 | 05:50 PM

PU seminar tomorrow

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) A seminar on ‘Khutba Hajjatul Wida:Universal Manifesto of Human Rights’, organised by National Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Authority Punjab will be held on Wednesday at Punjab University Al Raazi Hall, in which Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmed Khan will be the chief guest.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Chairman National Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Authority Pakistan Khurshid Ahmed Nadeem, Senior Journalist Mujib-ur-Rehman Shami, Chairman Taha Qureshi Foundation Taha Qureshi, Dean Faculty of Islamic Studies Prof Dr Hammad Lakhvi and others will also attend the event.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Event Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

PM announces duty-free solar panels for general pu ..

PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public

15 minutes ago
 Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 Wo ..

Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024

40 minutes ago
 Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

1 hour ago
 Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours

Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours

2 hours ago
 TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: ..

TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif

4 hours ago
 A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and ..

A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact

5 hours ago
Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief ..

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC

6 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis af ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of ..

Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France

18 hours ago
 Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could l ..

Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan