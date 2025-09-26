Open Menu

PU, Shaikh Zayed Hospital Ink MoU For Allied Health Sciences Training

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2025 | 09:05 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Punjab University (PU) and Shaikh Zayed Hospital on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to provide practical training opportunities for students of Allied Health Sciences.

The signing ceremony took place in the committee room of the PU Vice-Chancellor’s office. The event was attended by PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali, Chairman Sheikh Zayed Hospital Dr Akbar Hussain, Director CAMB Dr Rehan Sadiq, Dr Manzoor Hussain, and other dignitaries.

Under the agreement, PU students from departments including DPT, MLT, Audiology, and Optometry & Vision Sciences will receive hands-on training at Sheikh Zayed Hospital.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof Dr Muhammad Ali emphasised the importance of the collaboration, stating that PU aims to contribute to addressing the shortage of skilled professionals in Allied Health Sciences by producing highly qualified graduates.

Chairman Sheikh Zayed Hospital Dr Akbar Hussain highlighted that the hospital will equip students with practical experience using advanced machines and up-to-date skills, ensuring high-quality training.

