Open Menu

PU Signs MoU With Telec Group To Improve Engineering Education

Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2025 | 07:04 PM

PU signs MoU with Telec Group to improve engineering education

The Punjab University (PU) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Telec Group to enhance engineering education through advanced technology

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Punjab University (PU) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Telec Group to enhance engineering education through advanced technology.

Under this partnership, Telec Group, in collaboration with Keysight Technologies, will provide the PU with the EDA Software Suite–Education Donation Package, equipping students with industry-standard tools.

The MoU was signed by Syed Hussain Sajjad, COO of Telec Group, and Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, in the presence of Prof. Dr. Yaamina Salman, Director, External Linkages PU, Prof. Dr. Shahzad Sarwar, Dean, Faculty of Computing & Information Technology, PU Academic Staff Association President Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi and representatives from Telec Group including Sr.

Sales & Product Manager Muhammad Afzal, Sr. Manager Sales & BD Mazahar Bajwa and others. Participants from both the institutions expressed the resolve to enhance cooperation with each other further and discussed various areas of mutual interest.

Meanwhile, PU Examinations Department has declared the results of Associate Degree in Arts/Science Part-I and Part-II Supplementary examination 2024. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.

Recent Stories

Dubai Chambers organises Dubai-Bangladesh Business ..

Dubai Chambers organises Dubai-Bangladesh Business Forum to enhance economic rel ..

5 minutes ago
 EU unveils €100 billion plan to boost clean tech ..

EU unveils €100 billion plan to boost clean tech sector

5 minutes ago
 Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction for February 2025 a ..

Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction for February 2025 attracts bids worth AED7.1 bill ..

6 minutes ago
 PU signs MoU with Telec Group to improve engineeri ..

PU signs MoU with Telec Group to improve engineering education

1 minute ago
 Pakistan places great importance on fostering mutu ..

Pakistan places great importance on fostering mutually beneficial ties with Iraq ..

1 minute ago
 Dubai DET recognises 153 hotels with Dubai Sustain ..

Dubai DET recognises 153 hotels with Dubai Sustainable Tourism Stamp

20 minutes ago
DP World Sokhna welcomes first passenger vessel of ..

DP World Sokhna welcomes first passenger vessel of 2025

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan can revolutionize online business with Ch ..

Pakistan can revolutionize online business with Chinese assistance: Pakistan Chi ..

12 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates Arabian Gulf Mech ..

Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates Arabian Gulf Mechanical Centre

35 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends 3rd season harvest of 'Saba ..

Sharjah Ruler attends 3rd season harvest of 'Saba Sanabel'

35 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Departmen ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Department of Culture and Tourism to re ..

36 minutes ago
 HCSTSI, SBP hold seminar focusing on SMEs, financi ..

HCSTSI, SBP hold seminar focusing on SMEs, financing schemes

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan