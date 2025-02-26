PU signs MoU with Telec Group to improve engineering education

The Punjab University (PU) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Telec Group to enhance engineering education through advanced technology

Under this partnership, Telec Group, in collaboration with Keysight Technologies, will provide the PU with the EDA Software Suite–Education Donation Package, equipping students with industry-standard tools.

The MoU was signed by Syed Hussain Sajjad, COO of Telec Group, and Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, in the presence of Prof. Dr. Yaamina Salman, Director, External Linkages PU, Prof. Dr. Shahzad Sarwar, Dean, Faculty of Computing & Information Technology, PU Academic Staff Association President Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi and representatives from Telec Group including Sr.

Sales & Product Manager Muhammad Afzal, Sr. Manager Sales & BD Mazahar Bajwa and others. Participants from both the institutions expressed the resolve to enhance cooperation with each other further and discussed various areas of mutual interest.

Meanwhile, PU Examinations Department has declared the results of Associate Degree in Arts/Science Part-I and Part-II Supplementary examination 2024. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.