PU Students Display Innovative Projects

Published January 03, 2025

PU students display innovative projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Punjab University Hailey College of Banking & Finance (HCBF) Friday celebrated the successful semester completion of its Business Management program, culminating in innovative final term projects presented by students.

The idea, initiated by HCBF's faculty, is aimed at strengthening creative thinking, entrepreneurial spirit and practical skills among students. The projects showcased novel business ideas, products, and services, demonstrating students' ability to think outside the box and address real-world challenges.

In his address, HCBF Principal Dr Ahmed Muneeb Mehta said that he is glad to see students' innovative projects, which are truly the need of the time.

"These projects not only demonstrate our students’ creativity, entrepreneurial spirit, but also highlight the college’s commitment to providing a holistic education that prepares students for the challenges of the 21st century", he added. He said that under PU VC Dr Muhammad Ali’s vision, our focus on sustainability is not just about theory; it’s about practical application and empowering our students to make a positive impact. He said that HCBF plans to continue and expand its initiatives in entrepreneurship and sustainability, encouraging more faculty members to integrate these themes into their curriculum

