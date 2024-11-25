Open Menu

PU Students Shine At PM Sports Olympiad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2024 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Punjab University has secured 1st position overall in Women disciplines and 2nd position overall in Men disciplines in the Prime Minister’s University Sports Olympiad.

PU teams participated in Men & Women games including Athletics, Swimming, Table Tennis, Hockey, Badminton and Wrestling. Chairman Prime Minister Youth Program, Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, Chairman HEC, Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, and DG Sports Javed Ali Memon, PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali and eminent academicians were present at the prize distribution ceremony.

PU’s Women Badminton team secured 1st position while Men Athletics team obtained 2nd position including 4 gold, 9 silver and 3 bronze medals. Two athletes of PU made a new record in which Usama Hassan made a new record of 800m and Ali Adnan made a new record of pole vault.

Sami ullah was declared as the best athlete of the championship with two-gold and one-silver medal. Women athletics secured 2nd position including 2 gold, 6 silver and 7 bronze medals. In Men Wrestling PU got 2nd position in overall championship, in which it got one gold, 2 silver and 6 bronze medals. In Women swimming PU secured 3rd position in which it achieved 3 gold, 5 silver and 6 bronze medals. Women table tennis secured gold in single and bronze in doubles.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali appreciated the efforts of PU director sports Dr Muhammad Ali Klasra and also congratulated the winners, coaches and managers for this wonderful achievement.

