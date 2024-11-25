PU Students Shine At PM Sports Olympiad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Punjab University has secured 1st position overall in Women disciplines and 2nd position overall in Men disciplines in the Prime Minister’s University Sports Olympiad.
PU teams participated in Men & Women games including Athletics, Swimming, Table Tennis, Hockey, Badminton and Wrestling. Chairman Prime Minister Youth Program, Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, Chairman HEC, Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, and DG Sports Javed Ali Memon, PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali and eminent academicians were present at the prize distribution ceremony.
PU’s Women Badminton team secured 1st position while Men Athletics team obtained 2nd position including 4 gold, 9 silver and 3 bronze medals. Two athletes of PU made a new record in which Usama Hassan made a new record of 800m and Ali Adnan made a new record of pole vault.
Sami ullah was declared as the best athlete of the championship with two-gold and one-silver medal. Women athletics secured 2nd position including 2 gold, 6 silver and 7 bronze medals. In Men Wrestling PU got 2nd position in overall championship, in which it got one gold, 2 silver and 6 bronze medals. In Women swimming PU secured 3rd position in which it achieved 3 gold, 5 silver and 6 bronze medals. Women table tennis secured gold in single and bronze in doubles.
PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali appreciated the efforts of PU director sports Dr Muhammad Ali Klasra and also congratulated the winners, coaches and managers for this wonderful achievement.
Recent Stories
Bushra Bibi vows to stand for Imran Khan’s release from jail
Kohli’s cryptic social media post leaves fans concerned
Belarus FM arrives at MoFA in Islamabad
Winter holidays in Punjab to begin from Dec 20
The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman
DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in Lithuania
Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women being observed today
Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi over Nov 24 protest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Federation being attacked again: PA Speaker25 seconds ago
-
GB's development top priority of Federal Govt: Amir Muqam10 minutes ago
-
PA session postpones for another week10 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting of sugarcane purchase monitoring committee40 minutes ago
-
DC visits BHUs40 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Belarus agree to cooperate for strengthening of justice system40 minutes ago
-
Commissioner expresses dissatisfaction over delay in outsourcing cleanliness operation40 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor terms violence against women a global issue40 minutes ago
-
4000 habitual offenders to be monitored via electronic tagging in Sindh40 minutes ago
-
Mashhood stresses collective efforts to end discrimination against women50 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to safeguarding women’s rights : CM1 hour ago
-
Bushra Bibi vows to stand for Imran Khan’s release from jail1 hour ago