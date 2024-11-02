PU students win 1st position in auto show

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Punjab University Institute of Metallurgy & Materials Engineering (IMME) students have won 1st position in ‘Engineering Innovation Award 2024’ in a competition among the final year design projects of undergraduate students from all over Pakistan at the Pakistan Auto Show 2024.

The event was organized by the Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) at the International Expo Centre, Lahore. PU students’ outstanding project title was ‘Data-Driven Prediction of Fatigue Strength in Heat-Treated 4140 Alloy Steel for Automotive Applications’.

Director IMEE Prof Dr Mohsin Ali Raza congratulated the talented team i.e Huzaifa Ejaz, Shahzaib Munir, Habiba Faisal and their supervisor Dr Waseem Amin for showcasing innovative research that highlights the transformative power of Data Science in Materials Engineering for Automotive Sector. He said that this accomplishment not only reflects their hard work and dedication but also underscores the commitment of PU IMME to foster innovation in the field of Metallurgy and Materials Engineering.