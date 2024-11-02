Open Menu

PU Students Win 1st Position In Auto Show

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2024 | 03:10 PM

PU students win 1st position in auto show

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Punjab University Institute of Metallurgy & Materials Engineering (IMME) students have won 1st position in ‘Engineering Innovation Award 2024’ in a competition among the final year design projects of undergraduate students from all over Pakistan at the Pakistan Auto Show 2024.

The event was organized by the Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) at the International Expo Centre, Lahore. PU students’ outstanding project title was ‘Data-Driven Prediction of Fatigue Strength in Heat-Treated 4140 Alloy Steel for Automotive Applications’.

Director IMEE Prof Dr Mohsin Ali Raza congratulated the talented team i.e Huzaifa Ejaz, Shahzaib Munir, Habiba Faisal and their supervisor Dr Waseem Amin for showcasing innovative research that highlights the transformative power of Data Science in Materials Engineering for Automotive Sector. He said that this accomplishment not only reflects their hard work and dedication but also underscores the commitment of PU IMME to foster innovation in the field of Metallurgy and Materials Engineering.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Punjab Event All From

Recent Stories

Int’l Day to end impunity for crimes against jou ..

Int’l Day to end impunity for crimes against journalists today

41 minutes ago
 Pakistan beat South Africa to quality for semi-fin ..

Pakistan beat South Africa to quality for semi-finals in Hong Kong Super Sixes

47 minutes ago
 For how long will residents of Lahore continue to ..

For how long will residents of Lahore continue to face high-level of Smog?

2 hours ago
 Smog badly hits Lahore as AQI crosses 1067 points

Smog badly hits Lahore as AQI crosses 1067 points

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2024

6 hours ago
Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescu ..

Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescue

15 hours ago
 Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islama ..

Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islamabad

15 hours ago
 Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roo ..

Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roof collapse: minister

15 hours ago
 Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: ..

Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: minister

15 hours ago
 Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost g ..

Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost glory

15 hours ago
 Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Mu ..

Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sena ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan