PU Sub Campus In Gujar Khan To Start New Classes Within A Month, Speaker Assured

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2023 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The new classes in Punjab University's sub campus, Gujar Khan, would start within a month, Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed assured National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in a meeting held in Parliament House on Tuesday.

Talking to the speaker, HEC Chairman said initially the university was offering four courses including Mathematics, Computer Sciences, English and business Administration as the necessary infrastructure has already been established in the sub campus.

Earlier HEC, Chairman briefed the speaker about the progress in establishing the sub campus in Gujar Khan, the home town of the Speaker.

The Chairman also shared the details of establishing a full fledged university in Rawalpindi division. On completion, the university would impart students of Rawalpindi division technical and non technical education.

Speaking on the occasion, Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said establishment of sub campus of Punjab University was demand of the people of Gujar Khan.

He lauded the efforts of HEC Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed and Vice Chancellor, Punjab University Professor Dr Niaz Ahmed Akhtar for establishing sub campus in Gujar Khan.

Highlighting the importance of education especially higher education, speaker said that the higher education was key in country's progress and prosperity. No society can progress sans defeating the menaces of terrorism and extremism.

He said the sub campus would provide opportunities of higher education to the students of Gujar Khan but also to the students of adjoining districts and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

