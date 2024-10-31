PU Sugra Begum Center organises seminar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Punjab University's Sugra Begum Center for Education Policy and Development organised an international webinar featuring esteemed professors from the field of social sciences including Dr Irum Khalid, Dean Faculty of Behavioral and Social Sciences, Dr Abraham Francis from James Cook University, Australia and Dr Sara Rizvi Jafree from FCC.

The webinar was virtually attended by faculty members and a large number of students. During the webinar, the speakers emphasised the concept of ‘collective flourishing’, which refers to the well-being and progress of society as a whole.

They discussed how fostering unity, inclusivity and shared responsibility can lead to significant positive changes in people’s lives. They also highlighted the importance of education, social justice and community empowerment as critical factors in creating environments where individuals and groups can thrive together. They focused on the interconnectedness of human well-being, suggesting that when societies work collectively towards shared goals, they can uplift marginalised communities, reduce inequalities and foster social cohesion for sustainable development.