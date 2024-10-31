Open Menu

PU Sugra Begum Center Organises Seminar

Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2024 | 05:20 PM

PU Sugra Begum Center organises seminar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Punjab University's Sugra Begum Center for Education Policy and Development organised an international webinar featuring esteemed professors from the field of social sciences including Dr Irum Khalid, Dean Faculty of Behavioral and Social Sciences, Dr Abraham Francis from James Cook University, Australia and Dr Sara Rizvi Jafree from FCC.

The webinar was virtually attended by faculty members and a large number of students. During the webinar, the speakers emphasised the concept of ‘collective flourishing’, which refers to the well-being and progress of society as a whole.

They discussed how fostering unity, inclusivity and shared responsibility can lead to significant positive changes in people’s lives. They also highlighted the importance of education, social justice and community empowerment as critical factors in creating environments where individuals and groups can thrive together. They focused on the interconnectedness of human well-being, suggesting that when societies work collectively towards shared goals, they can uplift marginalised communities, reduce inequalities and foster social cohesion for sustainable development.

Related Topics

Australia Education Punjab Progress Lead From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Suzuki Every: A New Chapter in Pakistan’s Automo ..

Suzuki Every: A New Chapter in Pakistan’s Automotive Landscape

28 minutes ago
 Pakistani Companies participate in Beauty World Mi ..

Pakistani Companies participate in Beauty World Middle East 2024

2 hours ago
 ICAP’s CFO Conference Emphasizes Inclusive Growt ..

ICAP’s CFO Conference Emphasizes Inclusive Growth and Strategic Business Trans ..

2 hours ago
 No visa fee for Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Pa ..

No visa fee for Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic acciden ..

Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic accident case

3 hours ago
 Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s ..

Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s 6th birthday

3 hours ago
Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die

Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die

4 hours ago
 Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December ..

Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December, January

5 hours ago
 Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who l ..

Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who lives abroad

5 hours ago
 Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, ot ..

Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, other META platforms: PTA

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan