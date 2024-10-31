PU Sugra Begum Center Organises Seminar
Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2024 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Punjab University's Sugra Begum Center for Education Policy and Development organised an international webinar featuring esteemed professors from the field of social sciences including Dr Irum Khalid, Dean Faculty of Behavioral and Social Sciences, Dr Abraham Francis from James Cook University, Australia and Dr Sara Rizvi Jafree from FCC.
The webinar was virtually attended by faculty members and a large number of students. During the webinar, the speakers emphasised the concept of ‘collective flourishing’, which refers to the well-being and progress of society as a whole.
They discussed how fostering unity, inclusivity and shared responsibility can lead to significant positive changes in people’s lives. They also highlighted the importance of education, social justice and community empowerment as critical factors in creating environments where individuals and groups can thrive together. They focused on the interconnectedness of human well-being, suggesting that when societies work collectively towards shared goals, they can uplift marginalised communities, reduce inequalities and foster social cohesion for sustainable development.
Recent Stories
Suzuki Every: A New Chapter in Pakistan’s Automotive Landscape
Pakistani Companies participate in Beauty World Middle East 2024
ICAP’s CFO Conference Emphasizes Inclusive Growth and Strategic Business Trans ..
No visa fee for Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Pakistan
Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic accident case
Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s 6th birthday
Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die
Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December, January
Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who lives abroad
Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, other META platforms: PTA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Irfan Mehsud, a source of pride for nation: Station Commander45 seconds ago
-
International Conference on 'Frontiers in Chemical Sciences' concludes11 minutes ago
-
PMYP, Bosnia agrees to explore avenues for collaboration in youth programmes11 minutes ago
-
CPO attends Diwali, congratulates Hindu community11 minutes ago
-
CS directs to monitor anti-polio campaign11 minutes ago
-
Three fake price control magistrates arrested11 minutes ago
-
PU organises awareness seminar on breast cancer11 minutes ago
-
Ambassador of Japan bid farewell to Pakistani dignitaries, friends20 minutes ago
-
Awareness seminar on youth participation in elections held21 minutes ago
-
SMBB Medical University holds condolence reference for late Pro. Dr. Fouzia Kashif31 minutes ago
-
Combating smog: a vital step to save living creatures31 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for utilizing all resources to wipe out polio from division41 minutes ago