PU Suspends 6 For Torturing 2 Students

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2025 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The Punjab University administration has suspended 6 activists of a student organization involved in violence on two students.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali has approved their suspension.

According to PU spokesman, Samiullah, Salar, Atif, Anees and Mujbata have been suspended for their alleged involvement in the violent incident.

While an application has been filed for police action against two former students of the PU who were expelled. The spokesperson stated that the suspended students had attacked two students Muhammad Mohsin Ali and Muhammad Usman on January 20, 2025 and both were seriously injured. An FIR has also been registered against them. He said that further disciplinary action will be taken in accordance with the law.

