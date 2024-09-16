PU suspends three employees for leaking LLB paper

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The Punjab University administration on Monday suspended three employees on the charge of leaking LLB papers.

According to the spokesperson, three employees came under the administration’s radar for bypassing the system of secrecy of papers.

The PU administration suspected the suspicious activities of these employees and got to the bottom of the matter.

The administration has also used a local intelligence agency sources.

The university spokesperson said that with the help of the officers of the intelligence agency, the administration reached the alleged culprits with reliable evidences. He said that action has been initiated against the suspended employees of PU.