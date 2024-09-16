PU Suspends Three Employees For Leaking LLB Paper
Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The Punjab University administration on Monday suspended three employees on the charge of leaking LLB papers.
According to the spokesperson, three employees came under the administration’s radar for bypassing the system of secrecy of papers.
The PU administration suspected the suspicious activities of these employees and got to the bottom of the matter.
The administration has also used a local intelligence agency sources.
The university spokesperson said that with the help of the officers of the intelligence agency, the administration reached the alleged culprits with reliable evidences. He said that action has been initiated against the suspended employees of PU.
Recent Stories
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..
Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LHC disposes of Yasmin Rashid's plea for bail application transfer27 seconds ago
-
Relative arrested for brutal murder in Mirpurkhas30 seconds ago
-
Agri Minister presides meeting for Sindh Seed Corporation reforms33 seconds ago
-
Lahore Traffic Police starts public communication campaign to eliminate smog37 seconds ago
-
PDMA predicts hot, dry weather44 seconds ago
-
APO organises workshop on Strategic Marketing for Digital Transformation47 seconds ago
-
Balochistan Speaker, ministers condole on dimes of Domki11 minutes ago
-
Police sweep Wah Cantt in major operation11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs strict action against profiteers11 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas undertakes cleaning, road repair after rains21 minutes ago
-
DC visits Faizan Madina Center for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi preparations21 minutes ago
-
Two dacoits killed in Khanewal31 minutes ago