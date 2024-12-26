PU Syndicate Approves 5 New HCBF Degree Programmes
Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The Punjab University's Hailey College of Banking & Finance (HCBF) received approval to launch five new globally recognized degree programs from syndicate.
These programs include BS Islamic Banking & Finance, MS Islamic Banking & Finance, MS Sustainability Management, MS Public Finance & Policy and MS business Analytics.
HCBF Principal Dr Ahmed Muneeb Mehta stated, "We are thrilled to introduce these new programs, which are designed to equip our students with the knowledge, skills, and expertise required to succeed in an increasingly complex and interconnected world.
We are grateful to PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali for his undue support in turning this vision into reality.” He said that with a strong focus on research, critical thinking, and practical skills, these programs will provide students with a world-class education that prepares them for successful careers in their chosen fields. He said that the college aims to open admissions for these programs in Fall-2025 intake.
