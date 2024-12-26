Open Menu

PU Syndicate Approves 5 New HCBF Degree Programmes

Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2024 | 05:10 PM

PU syndicate approves 5 new HCBF degree programmes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The Punjab University's Hailey College of Banking & Finance (HCBF) received approval to launch five new globally recognized degree programs from syndicate.

These programs include BS Islamic Banking & Finance, MS Islamic Banking & Finance, MS Sustainability Management, MS Public Finance & Policy and MS business Analytics.

HCBF Principal Dr Ahmed Muneeb Mehta stated, "We are thrilled to introduce these new programs, which are designed to equip our students with the knowledge, skills, and expertise required to succeed in an increasingly complex and interconnected world.

We are grateful to PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali for his undue support in turning this vision into reality.” He said that with a strong focus on research, critical thinking, and practical skills, these programs will provide students with a world-class education that prepares them for successful careers in their chosen fields. He said that the college aims to open admissions for these programs in Fall-2025 intake.

Related Topics

World Business Education Punjab Muhammad Ali From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to host 2nd International Dialogue of Ci ..

Abu Dhabi to host 2nd International Dialogue of Civilisations & Tolerance Confer ..

15 minutes ago
 PITB Conducts Training Sessions for Waste Manageme ..

PITB Conducts Training Sessions for Waste Management Companies on IT-Based Monit ..

27 minutes ago
 Five journalists martyred in Israeli airstrike in ..

Five journalists martyred in Israeli airstrike in central Gaza

29 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Uzbekistan's Ambassador

Saud bin Saqr receives Uzbekistan's Ambassador

45 minutes ago
 Ministry of Human Resources organises nationwide N ..

Ministry of Human Resources organises nationwide New Year's Eve celebrations for ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs orgnaises AEO Connect 2024 forum

Dubai Customs orgnaises AEO Connect 2024 forum

1 hour ago
Military court sentences 60 more civilians in May ..

Military court sentences 60 more civilians in May 9 Jinnah House attack case

2 hours ago
 PHC allows bail to Khadija Shah, Rauf Hassan, Naee ..

PHC allows bail to Khadija Shah, Rauf Hassan, Naeem Panjutha and other PTI leade ..

2 hours ago
 Al Wathba Dates Festival to kick off Januaury 10

Al Wathba Dates Festival to kick off Januaury 10

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam becomes world’s third batsman to scor ..

Babar Azam becomes world’s third batsman to score 4,000 runs

2 hours ago
 Emirates NBD joins National Incubator Network

Emirates NBD joins National Incubator Network

2 hours ago
 Ma’an, ADCB partner to advance community engagem ..

Ma’an, ADCB partner to advance community engagement, social initiatives

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan