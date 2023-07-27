PU syndicate approves sub-campus Gujjar Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :The Punjab University Syndicate on Thursday approved the establishment of its sub-campus at Gujjar Khan to provide higher education opportunities to the young boys and girls of the area.

The 1752nd meeting of the Syndicate was presided over by PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood at VC office. In the syndicate meeting, the members said that this step was being taken to provide higher education to the residents of Gujjar Khan and appreciated the government for providing grants for the project.

The syndicate members also requested the government to increase the grant so that the Gujjar Khan campus can be run well in the future and the campus be enabled strong financially.

The meeting said the young students of Gujjar Khan would be able to get quality education in their area from the campus. They said that the university administration would start professional degree programmes at Gujjar Khan Campus.

The syndicate observed that due to professional degree programmes, youth would be ableto get better employment opportunities. It was also decided to establish committees to increasefinancial resources of Gujranwala and Jhelum campuses.