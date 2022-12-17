UrduPoint.com

PU Syndicate Recommends 15pc Allowance, Approves Promotions

Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2022 | 08:30 PM

PU syndicate recommends 15pc allowance, approves promotions

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi chaired the varsity's 1,747th syndicate meeting here on Saturday.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi chaired the varsity's 1,747th syndicate meeting here on Saturday.

The syndicate recommended 15 percent special allowance in the salary of employees and teachers from Grade 1 to 19 for the approval of relevant authorities. The meeting also approved promotions of non-teaching officers, recommendations of the Academic Council and the Finance and Planning Committee.

The syndicate also gave additional charge of Registrar to Additional Controller Raja Shahid Javed for a period of three months.

The meeting also approved the appointment of heads of various departments.

The PU Syndicate also nominated three members to the university's Selection board due to which now the meetings of the Selection Board would be possible. In the meeting, 20 percent increase in part-time teaching allowance was also approved.

On this occasion, PU VC Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said that he was ensuring rule of law, merit and transparency in all the matters of Punjab University. He termed the meeting a great success in which they made appointments of chairpersons.

Related Topics

Punjab All From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

1 minute ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

1 minute ago
 Modric captains Croatia in World Cup third place p ..

Modric captains Croatia in World Cup third place play-off

1 minute ago
 Germany cuts the ribbon on first LNG terminal

Germany cuts the ribbon on first LNG terminal

1 minute ago
 Lodhi reviews Punjab Advertisement Policy's amendm ..

Lodhi reviews Punjab Advertisement Policy's amendment bill 2020

12 minutes ago
 QUEST hold its 12th Convocation

QUEST hold its 12th Convocation

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.