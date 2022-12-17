PU syndicate recommends 15pc allowance, approves promotions

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi chaired the varsity's 1,747th syndicate meeting here on Saturday.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi chaired the varsity's 1,747th syndicate meeting here on Saturday.

The syndicate recommended 15 percent special allowance in the salary of employees and teachers from Grade 1 to 19 for the approval of relevant authorities. The meeting also approved promotions of non-teaching officers, recommendations of the Academic Council and the Finance and Planning Committee.

The syndicate also gave additional charge of Registrar to Additional Controller Raja Shahid Javed for a period of three months.

The meeting also approved the appointment of heads of various departments.

The PU Syndicate also nominated three members to the university's Selection board due to which now the meetings of the Selection Board would be possible. In the meeting, 20 percent increase in part-time teaching allowance was also approved.

On this occasion, PU VC Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said that he was ensuring rule of law, merit and transparency in all the matters of Punjab University. He termed the meeting a great success in which they made appointments of chairpersons.