PU Syndicate Validates Staff Appointments

Mon 26th April 2021

PU syndicate validates staff appointments

The Punjab University syndicate's 1,742th meeting Monday approved recommendations of the Selection Board and approved the appointment of five professors, 13 associate professors, four assistant professors and four lecturers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :The Punjab University syndicate's 1,742th meeting Monday approved recommendations of the Selection board and approved the appointment of five professors, 13 associate professors, four assistant professors and four lecturers.

The Syndicate also approved the appointment of one deputy controller, 18 admin officers and two research officers, and accorded approval to the minutes of its last meeting.

The meeting was held at the committee room of the Vice Chancellor's office here.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed presided over the meeting online while Lahore High Court's Justice Ameer Bhatti, Justice (retd) Nasira Javed Iqbal, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar and other members participated in the meeting.

The meeting took up various degree cases of lawyers and a journalist and decided to seek assistance from the Disciplinary Committee members in the upcoming meeting for final decision on all these cases.

