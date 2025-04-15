PU takes action against 39 more students for violating discipline

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The Punjab University administration has taken action against another 39 students for violating discipline as well as law and handed down various punishments.

According to the PU spokesperson, the administration has expelled 10 students, including Mujtaba Hussain, Muhammad Anees, Zain Shaukat from the Institute of education and Research, Muneeb-ur-Rehman, Muhammad Arif from the Department of Gender Studies, Shamraiz Mumtaz from the Institute of Social and Cultural Studies, Arsalan Aslam, Muhammad Ammar Khan from the Law College, Muhammad Israr from the Department of Philosophy and Muhammad Ahmed Akhtar from the Department of Political Science. He said that Shahzeb Khan Barki, Wajid Noor Khan, Muhammad Kashif Nawaz from the Department of Gender Studies, Atif Nawaz from the Law College, Muhammad Salar Ahmed Gondal from the Institute of Social and Cultural Studies and Muhammad Sami Ullah from the Department of Social Work were rusticated for one academic year and fined.

He said that the administration also sentenced 19 students from different departments of the university to a probationary period of three months, while four students were fined Rs 20,000 to Rs50,000. He said that the disciplinary committee acquitted six students as the allegations were not proven against them. The spokesperson said that on the instructions of Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali, indiscriminate action will continue against students guilty of disciplinary violations while the University Disciplinary Committee is working hard to evaluate disciplinary cases purely on merit and on priority.