PU takes action against students for violating discipline

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Taking action over disciplinary violations, the Punjab University administration cancelled the admission of Islamic Studies student Muhammad Sarfraz for harassing a female student.

According to the PU spokesperson, Mohsin Abbas was fined Rs 10,000 and issued a warning letter for creating a ruckus and quarrel, while Hassan Abdullah was fined Rs 5,000, a warning posted on the notice board of the department and a complaint letter to his parents.

Similarly, Abdul Rehman was fined Rs 10,000, a warning posted on the notice board and a complaint letter to his parents.

The spokesperson said that Muhammad Wahab Khurshid, Mujahid Hussain, Mohsin Abbas and Moeez Malik were issued a warning posted on the notice board for their involvement in a violent protest outside the VC office. The

spokesperson said that on the instructions of PU VC Dr Muhammad Ali, indiscriminate action will continue against students guilty of violating discipline.