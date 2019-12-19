UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PU Takes Out Rally To Express Solidarity With Pak Army

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 12:10 AM

PU takes out rally to express solidarity with Pak Army

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab University administration, teachers and students on Wednesday took out a massive rally to express solidarity with Pakistan Army at New Campus here.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad led the rally while Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, deans of various faculties, heads of departments, faculty members and a large number of students participated in the rally.

The participants were carrying banners to pay tribute to the sacrifices of Pakistan Army.

Addressing the rally, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad said, "We are enjoying independence only due to the sacrifices of Pakistan Army. Pakistan Army is not only protecting the borders of country but has also established peace in Pakistan after giving great sacrifices in war on terror." The VC said that conspiracies were being hatched to weaken Pakistan. He said that some elements were fanning propaganda to weaken state institutions and PU through this rally wanted to give a clear message to those elements that the people of Pakistan stood along with Pakistan Army and pay tribute to their sacrifices.

Dr Niaz said that the recent barbaric steps taken by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi had once again proved that how much Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal were clear and right to establish a separate homeland for the Muslims. He said that the number of Muslims in India was equal to the Muslims in Pakistan and today they were being denied Indian citizenship.

He said that the international community and United Nations must take serious notice of human rights violations in India and Occupied Kashmir.

He said, "PU has provided guidelines on international and national issues and today we want to give the message that Pakistani nation and institutions are united and on same page."

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister Army United Nations Punjab Narendra Modi Same Independence Citizenship Muslim

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Af ..

31 minutes ago

US House Proceeds With Debates on Trump Impeachmen ..

55 minutes ago

Nearly 700,000 displaced by east DR Congo violence ..

55 minutes ago

PSA, Fiat Chrysler join to create world's fourth-l ..

58 minutes ago

Punishment to be given to aiders of Gen Musharraf ..

58 minutes ago

Eating slowly may reduce hunger: study

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.