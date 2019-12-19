PU takes out rally to express solidarity with Pak Army

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab University administration, teachers and students on Wednesday took out a massive rally to express solidarity with Pakistan Army at New Campus here.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad led the rally while Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, deans of various faculties, heads of departments, faculty members and a large number of students participated in the rally.

The participants were carrying banners to pay tribute to the sacrifices of Pakistan Army.

Addressing the rally, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad said, "We are enjoying independence only due to the sacrifices of Pakistan Army. Pakistan Army is not only protecting the borders of country but has also established peace in Pakistan after giving great sacrifices in war on terror." The VC said that conspiracies were being hatched to weaken Pakistan. He said that some elements were fanning propaganda to weaken state institutions and PU through this rally wanted to give a clear message to those elements that the people of Pakistan stood along with Pakistan Army and pay tribute to their sacrifices.

Dr Niaz said that the recent barbaric steps taken by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi had once again proved that how much Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal were clear and right to establish a separate homeland for the Muslims. He said that the number of Muslims in India was equal to the Muslims in Pakistan and today they were being denied Indian citizenship.

He said that the international community and United Nations must take serious notice of human rights violations in India and Occupied Kashmir.

He said, "PU has provided guidelines on international and national issues and today we want to give the message that Pakistani nation and institutions are united and on same page."