PU to call 50pc admin staff from 9th

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :As per instructions, issued by the National Command and Control Authority, the Punjab University (PU) has instructed all the heads of non-teaching/administrative staff to call 50 per cent of staff from Monday, while 50 per cent of the staff will work from home.

Moreover, the university has also instructed heads of all departments not to permit any kind of gathering. PU Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan has issued notifications in this regard.