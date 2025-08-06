PU to ensure quality education through digitalization: VC

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali has said that the PU is being digitalised for the first time to ensure quality education

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali has said that the PU is being digitalised for the first time to ensure quality education.

He was addressing a meeting on Phase-II of Campus Management System for various programs of PU for the fall 2025 semester.

On this occasion, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Registrar Dr. Ahmed islam, DG IT Prof Dr Muhammad Murtaza Yousaf, HoDs, faculty members and IT experts from various departments were present.

He said that teachers also have to adapt to modern technologies so that the teaching process can be improved. He said that the importance of online has been highlighted in the COVID and we must benefit from it.

He said that we all have to work together for the development of PU. He said that the ERP system will also be utilized for managing records of students.

Dr Muhammad Murtaza Yousaf said that the Campus Management System (CMS) in Punjab University will be useful for securing the complete data of the students of the university. He said that under this system, all records of a student, from the admission process to graduation, apart from hostel matters, will be available as alumni. He said that under this system, each department will be able to easily manage the records of all students in its departments and also faculty members can easily manage their classes and results.