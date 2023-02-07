(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman will open a two-day international conference on "Revisiting Relationship between Journalism and Society in the Digital Age for Common Good" at Faisal Auditorium, Punjab University at 9:30 am on Wednesday (tomorrow)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman will open a two-day international conference on "Revisiting Relationship between Journalism and Society in the Digital Age for Common Good" at Faisal Auditorium, Punjab University at 9:30 am on Wednesday (tomorrow).

The AMCAP-PU International Conference 2023 is being held under the auspices of Department of Journalism Studies, PU and Institute of Education and Research (IER).

The Association of Media Communication and Academic Professionals (AMCAP) is a collective effort of prominent communication scholars to promote research and address gaps in media and communication education by bringing academics of the field under one umbrella.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Fahd Husain, Chairman, Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Dr. Shahid Munir, PU Vice Chancellor Prof. Niaz Ahmad Akhter, renowned journalists, scholars and students will attend the conference.