PU To Host Largest Book Fair On March 7

Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2024 | 05:53 PM

Punjab University (PU) is set to host Pakistan's most extensive three-day book fair from March 7 to 9, 2024, here at the New Campus

The Book Fair Coordination Committee, chaired by Punjab University Vice Chancellor

Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood on Tuesday assessed and finalized all necessary arrangements.

During the meeting, committee members, including heads of various committees,

were in attendance.

Addressing the gathering, VC Dr Khalid Mahmood emphasized the importance of taking

optimal measures to ensure the success of book fair.

He expressed confidence in the

current administration's ability to uphold the tradition of making this event the largest

book fair in Pakistan. Dr Mahmood highlighted that both famous national and international

publishers would be showcasing their collections at the stalls.

Moreover, he announced the commitment to offering affordable books to participants,

reinforcing the university's dedication to making literature accessible to a wider audience.

With these initiatives, the Punjab University aims to make the upcoming book fair

a resounding success.

