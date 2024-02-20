PU To Host Largest Book Fair On March 7
Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2024 | 05:53 PM
Punjab University (PU) is set to host Pakistan's most extensive three-day book fair from March 7 to 9, 2024, here at the New Campus
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Punjab University (PU) is set to host Pakistan's most extensive three-day book fair from March 7 to 9, 2024, here at the New Campus.
The Book Fair Coordination Committee, chaired by Punjab University Vice Chancellor
Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood on Tuesday assessed and finalized all necessary arrangements.
During the meeting, committee members, including heads of various committees,
were in attendance.
Addressing the gathering, VC Dr Khalid Mahmood emphasized the importance of taking
optimal measures to ensure the success of book fair.
He expressed confidence in the
current administration's ability to uphold the tradition of making this event the largest
book fair in Pakistan. Dr Mahmood highlighted that both famous national and international
publishers would be showcasing their collections at the stalls.
Moreover, he announced the commitment to offering affordable books to participants,
reinforcing the university's dedication to making literature accessible to a wider audience.
With these initiatives, the Punjab University aims to make the upcoming book fair
a resounding success.
Recent Stories
70th Birthday of Abida Parveen celebrated
Moscow court upholds detention of US journalist Gershkovich until March 30
96 GCWU students get scholarships of Rs 3.39 million
Governor stresses students of read books, play role for country’s development
Three illegal colonies sealed
FDE, NH&MP organize road safety awareness lecture
PSL 2024 Match 05 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..
11 kite sellers arrested
Pak-Korean Nutrition Centre holds training on dietary issues at BZU
Shandong, Jeonbuk reach Asian Champions League quarter-finals
Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results
2-day conference on interfaith harmony concludes at IUB
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three illegal colonies sealed7 minutes ago
-
FDE, NH&MP organize road safety awareness lecture7 minutes ago
-
11 kite sellers arrested13 minutes ago
-
Pak-Korean Nutrition Centre holds training on dietary issues at BZU13 minutes ago
-
2-day conference on interfaith harmony concludes at IUB13 minutes ago
-
Court awards 14-year sentence in murder case13 minutes ago
-
Man gets nine years’ imprisonment in drugs case13 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 12m from 504 defaulters in 24 hours13 minutes ago
-
Caretaker Minister inaugurates child protection unit at Kohat32 minutes ago
-
Delegation of 39th MCMC calls on Commissioner32 minutes ago
-
Food Authority seizes hundreds of liters of substandard juice, imposes fines32 minutes ago
-
LWMC completes cleanliness arrangements for Raiwind Ijtema46 minutes ago