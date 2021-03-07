UrduPoint.com
PU To Mark Women's Day

Sun 07th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

PU to mark Women's Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :In connection with the International Women's Day, the Punjab University Department of Gender Studies will organise two days International Conference on 'Contemporary Gender Issues: Challenges and Opportunities' on Monday at Al Raazi Hall.

According to the PU spokesman, Begum Perveen Sarwar will be chief guest while Minister Social Welfare Syed Yawar Abbas, Senator Dr Zarqa Suharwardi, Justice Nasira Javeed Iqbal and Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Niaz Ahmed Akhtar will also participate in the event.

