PU To Mark World Fisheries Day, Mountain Day On Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2024 | 11:11 PM

PU to mark world fisheries day, mountain day on Wednesday

Punjab University Institute of Zoology will organize various events to mark World Fisheries Day on Wednesday at 10am at PU Fish Research Farm

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Punjab University Institute of Zoology will organize various events to mark World Fisheries Day on Wednesday at 10am at PU Fish Research Farm.

PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali, Director General Department of Fisheries, Punjab Dr Sikendar Hayat, DG Punjab Agriculture food and Drug Authority Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, CEO AMG-ThaiUnion Ch. Nabeel Akhtar and others will attend the event.

Punjab University Centre for Integrated Mountain Research will organize a seminar on ‘Mountain solutions for a sustainable future – innovation, adaptation and youth’ to celebrate International Mountain Day 2024 on Wednesday (today) at 10am at Conference Hall of Institute of Energy & Environmental Engineering.

Minister of school and Higher education Rana Sikandar Hayat Khan, PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali, DG PDMA Irfan Ali Khan, DG EPA Dr Zafar Iqbal and others will attend the seminar.

