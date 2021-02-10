PU to mark Zaheeruddin Babar Day on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab University Regional Integration Center in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan and Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad will mark Zaheeruddin Babur Day on Thursday.

In this regard, a conference titled "Legacy of Zaheeruddin Muhammad Babur and Its Relevance between Pakistan and Uzbekistan" will be organized on Thursday at 11am at Al Raazi Hall.

Ambassador of Uzbekistan Oybek Usmanov, PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad, diplomats and eminent historians will participate in the event.

Moreover, an art exhibition by PU College of Art and Design on "The Rich Cultural and Islamic Heritage of Uzbekistan" will also be organized at the venue. A documentary on "Uzbekistan-Pakistan: SharedCultural & Islamic History' will also be screened.