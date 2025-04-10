PU to organise ceremony in honor of Salman Ghani

Punjab University School of Communication Studies (SCS) will organize a special ceremony to pay tribute to senior journalist Salman Ghani, recipient of the Sitara-e-Imtiaz from the government of Pakistan, on Friday at 10 a.m. at Al-Raazi Hall

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Punjab University school of Communication Studies (SCS) will organize a special ceremony to pay tribute to senior journalist Salman Ghani, recipient of the Sitara-e-Imtiaz from the government of Pakistan, on Friday at 10 a.m.

at Al-Raazi Hall.

PU VC Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, senior journalists Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami, Saleem Bukhari, Sajjad Mir, President of Lahore Press Club Arshad Ansari, analyst Salman Abid, anchorperson Ajmal Jami, SCS Director Prof. Dr. Abida Ashraf, and others will be the guests.