UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PU To Organise Webinar On Palestine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

PU to organise webinar on Palestine

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The Punjab University's Human Rights Chair will organise an international webinar [online seminar] on 'Humanitarian crisis in Palestine: The way forward' on Wednesday at 3pm.

Punjab University (PU) Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhter, former spokesperson Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ms Tasneem Aslam, President Charles University Prague Prof Dr Nico Carpentier, former Vice President Afghanistan Dr Sima Samar, Cairo University, Egypt's Dr Fatma Elzahara and Director Centre for Policy Research USM, Malaysia Dr Azeem Fazwan will participate in the event and shed light on the crisis.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Palestine Punjab Egypt Prague Cairo Malaysia Event

Recent Stories

Kareena Kapoor shares picture of her favorite cuis ..

5 minutes ago

Cabinet approves special CPEC Business visa to fac ..

15 minutes ago

Corps Commanders take serous notice of recent cros ..

23 minutes ago

128,858 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

32 minutes ago

Naseem Shah regrets over grief of being dropped ou ..

33 minutes ago

Public Prosecution explains punishment for public ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.