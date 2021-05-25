PU to organise webinar on Palestine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The Punjab University's Human Rights Chair will organise an international webinar [online seminar] on 'Humanitarian crisis in Palestine: The way forward' on Wednesday at 3pm.

Punjab University (PU) Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhter, former spokesperson Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ms Tasneem Aslam, President Charles University Prague Prof Dr Nico Carpentier, former Vice President Afghanistan Dr Sima Samar, Cairo University, Egypt's Dr Fatma Elzahara and Director Centre for Policy Research USM, Malaysia Dr Azeem Fazwan will participate in the event and shed light on the crisis.