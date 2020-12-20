PU to organize international conference on research

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :The Punjab University, Institute of education and Research (IER), will organize a three-day the 8th international conference on Research in Education (ICORE-2020) with the theme of "COVID 19: Teaching Learning Opportunities".

In this regard, an opening ceremony will be held on Monday (Dec 21) at the Institute of Educationand Research, said a press release of the university issued on Sunday.

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed will be the chief guest of the conference.