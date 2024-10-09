PU to organize Int’l conference on Oct 10

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Punjab University Department of Gender Studies will organize international conference on ‘Women,

Peace & Security: Issues, Challenges & Way Forward' on October 10, 2024 (Thursday) at 10am

at Al Raazi Hall.

Provincial Minister for Higher education Rana Sikandar Hayat Khan, PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad

Ali, AIOU VC Prof Dr Nasir Mehmood and others will attend the event.