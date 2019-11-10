LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab University Institute of Social and Cultural Studies in collaboration with University of Leeds, United Kingdom will organize international conference on 'Religion and Society: creating tolerance through socio religious harmony' on November 13 at its seminar room.

Punjab Minister for Higher education Raja Yasir Hummayun, Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairman Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmed, prominent professors from the University of Leeds and scholars from various parts of the country are participating in the conference.

In a press statement, ISCS Director Prof Dr Rubina Zakar said that a five-member delegation from school of Sociology and Social Policy, Leeds University would deliver lectures during the 4-day workshop.

She said that one of the basic objectives of the conference was to create awareness on how tolerance was helpful for establishing peace in the society and contribute to develop the country. She said that the conference would also suggest various recommendations to policymakers for creating a tolerant society.